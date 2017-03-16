Western Mass. schools receive $1.1 million in STEM grants

CHICOPEE, Mass. – Schools across Western Massachusetts are getting more than $1 million dollars to improve their science, technology, engineering and math programs. The Massachusetts Life Sciences Center is awarding more than $1.1 million in grants to colleges, high schools and middle schools in the region.

Travis McCready, president and CEO of the MLSC, announced the grants Thursday with State Representative Joseph Wagner and Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos at Chicopee Comprehensive High School. Chicopee Comp. is one of 49 middle and high schools across the state that were presented with awards.

Chicopee Comp. is receiving over $105,000 in MLSC grant funding. They plan to use the money to use computer science lessons, such as coding and 3-D printing, in its life sciences program.

The grants advance the Baker-Polito Administration’s commitment to improve STEM education at middle and high schools across the state.

Veritas Prepatory Charter School in Springfield and Holyoke High School and Dean Tech are also among the list of grant recipients.

The Western Mass. awards are part of a statewide grant totaling $39 million.