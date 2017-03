MILTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A tractor trailer rollover is causing major delays on I-93 South in Milton early Thursday morning.

In #Milton @MassDOT says right lane of 93 south will remain closed and ramp to Exit 10 (Squantum St) will remain closed for several hours. — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) March 16, 2017

According to NBC Boston, the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Both the northbound and southbound lanes on that section of I-93 are expected to be closed for up to six hours.

MassDOT is reporting power outages throughout Milton due to downed wires.

#MAtraffic Update: Milton, I-93SB at ex 10: Truck crash. 93 NB, SB, HOV closed for wire repairs. Delays. pic.twitter.com/V8AMsVeiw6 — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) March 16, 2017

No injuries have been reported.