Throw your pup a birthday Paw-ty!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Everyone deserves desserts on their birthday, even your pup! Why go out and buy a birthday cake for your dog when you can make one yourself?! Shawn Sherry with the Paw Street Barkery showed us how to throw a birthday paw-ty for your pup!
Birthday Cake
Ingredients
- 4 cups of oats
- 1 Apple
- 2 cups of water
- 1 cup of carob
- 2 Tbsp. canola oil
Supplies/Equipment
- Oven
- Mixing Bowl
- Mixing Spoon
- Blender
- Knife
- Sheet Pan
- Spring form Cake Pan (optional)
- Small Ziploc bag or pastry bag with tip
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375F
- Wash Apple, cut into 3″ chunks and add to blender with water.
- Blend to a purée.
- Add purée and oats to mixing bowl.
- Mix with spoon until a dough like mixture is formed.
- Place onto non-greased baking sheet and mold into desired shape by hand
- Place into oven and bake for 15 minutes.
- Allow to cool for 2 hours.
- Into a small bowl add the carob and canola oil, and then microwave for 1 minute.
- Stir mixture until a uniform melted mixture and add to Ziploc (or pastry) bag. Snip off the tip of the Ziploc bag with scissors and use to write a Happy Birthday message to your puppy.
- Cake will last for 3-4 days outside of refrigeration, 1 week inside refrigerator.
Frozen Yogurt
Ingredients
- 1 cup plain low fat or nonfat dairy yogurt
- 1/2 cup blueberries
- 1/2 banana
Equipment/Supplies
- Freezer
- Disposable cups with cover (or reusable Tupperware)
- Mixing Bowl
- Spoon and Fork
Directions
- Break banana into 1″ pieces and add to mixing bowl, along with blueberries.
- Using fork, mash the blueberries and banana.
- Add yogurt to the mixture and stir with spoon.
- Scoop yogurt into small disposable cups or Tupperware and place into freezer for 2 hours to harden.
- Frozen yogurt will last for 1 month in freezer.