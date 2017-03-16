Throw your pup a birthday Paw-ty!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Everyone deserves desserts on their birthday, even your pup! Why go out and buy a birthday cake for your dog when you can make one yourself?! Shawn Sherry with the Paw Street Barkery showed us how to throw a birthday paw-ty for your pup!

Birthday Cake

Ingredients

4 cups of oats

1 Apple

2 cups of water

1 cup of carob

2 Tbsp. canola oil

Supplies/Equipment

Oven

Mixing Bowl

Mixing Spoon

Blender

Knife

Sheet Pan

Spring form Cake Pan (optional)

Small Ziploc bag or pastry bag with tip

Directions

Preheat oven to 375F Wash Apple, cut into 3″ chunks and add to blender with water. Blend to a purée. Add purée and oats to mixing bowl. Mix with spoon until a dough like mixture is formed. Place onto non-greased baking sheet and mold into desired shape by hand Place into oven and bake for 15 minutes. Allow to cool for 2 hours. Into a small bowl add the carob and canola oil, and then microwave for 1 minute. Stir mixture until a uniform melted mixture and add to Ziploc (or pastry) bag. Snip off the tip of the Ziploc bag with scissors and use to write a Happy Birthday message to your puppy. Cake will last for 3-4 days outside of refrigeration, 1 week inside refrigerator.

Frozen Yogurt

Ingredients

1 cup plain low fat or nonfat dairy yogurt

1/2 cup blueberries

1/2 banana

Equipment/Supplies

Freezer

Disposable cups with cover (or reusable Tupperware)

Mixing Bowl

Spoon and Fork

Directions

Break banana into 1″ pieces and add to mixing bowl, along with blueberries. Using fork, mash the blueberries and banana. Add yogurt to the mixture and stir with spoon. Scoop yogurt into small disposable cups or Tupperware and place into freezer for 2 hours to harden. Frozen yogurt will last for 1 month in freezer.