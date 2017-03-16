The Do’s and Dont’s of Recycling

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) Sadly, just because something looks recyclable, it might not be, but how do you know? Lexie Vining and Katie Costantini with the Center for Ecotechnology in Florence showed us what we need to know.

Top 10 Tricky Recycling Items

Black plastic – unfortunately these can’t be recycled at this time because black color taints recycled content

Clam shell containers – these can be recycled as is

Pizza boxes – paper recycle anything with no food or grease, but compost the rest

Lids – small things can get lost or jam the sorting facilities, so put them back on the container and recycle together

Paper envelopes with plastic window – leave it in as the new paper recycling mixers extracts it at no effort

Plastic cups and silverware – can’t be recycled, try to reduce your waste by using washable silverware and reusable cups/containers

Styrofoam – nearly no programs are set up to recycle this, it is just more waste, so purchase a different item for same use

Plastic bottles – recycle, but why use so many when a reusable container can be used

Plastic bags – reuse them for shopping or small trash cans, recycle them at grocery stores

Aluminum cans – #1 in impact and energy savings when these are recycled instead of made from new metal