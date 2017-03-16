State Police remember trooper killed on Mass. Pike

CHARLTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are honoring and remembering a state trooper killed in the line of duty. Thursday marks the one year anniversary of 44-year-old Trooper Thomas Clardy’s death when he was hit by a car on the Mass. Turnpike.

Clardy was conducting a traffic stop on I-90 westbound in Charlton when when he was struck and killed by a car that swerved into his cruiser on March 16, 2016.

Police say 30-year-old David Njuguna was operating the car that struck Clardy. Njuguna was allegedly driving under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash.

Njuguna pleaded not guilty to manslaughter. A judge refused to dismiss his charges in December 2016.

Clardy was an 11 year veteran of the Mass. State Police and United States Marine Corps. He leaves behind a wife and six children.

Police across the state are honoring Clardy with posts on their social media pages.