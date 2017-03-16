Springfield Garden Club turns 100!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) It’s a centennial celebration for the Springfield Garden Club! Suzanne Reed, chairman of the garden clubs’ Centennial Celebration gave us some more details!

Saturday, March 25, 2017, at 1 p.m.

Jan Johnsen, nationally recognized landscape designer and author, will reveal the three features of a serene outdoor setting in her talk “Serenity by Design-Simplicity, Sanctuary & Delight”, at the Museum of Fine Arts, located on the Springfield Quadrangle, 21 Edwards Street, Springfield, MA 01103. In honor of the Club’s 100th anniversary, her presentation will also touch on different design approaches and popular plants over the last 100 years. Copies of her two books “Heaven is a Garden – Designing Serene Outdoor Spaces for Inspiration and Reflection,” and “Spirit of Stone” will be available for purchase. The event is open to the public. Ticket price is $5.00 prior to the event and $10.00 at the door. Seating is limited. For ticket information, contact Joann at 413-525-5694 or joanndirico@aol.com.

April 6-9,

Several members of the Garden Club will be participating in the Springfield Museum’s Festival of Flowers, interpreting museum objects in floral arrangements, which will be held at the Quadrangle, 21 Edwards Street, Springfield, MA 01103. For information on hours and entrance fees contact Larissa Murray at 413-314-6486 at the Springfield Museums or visit http://www.springfieldmuseums.org .

Friday, April 21

“Propagating Perennials” will be the subject of a workshop presented by Joan Butler and Jana Milbocker. The event will be held at the Wilbraham United Church, 500 Main Street, Wilbraham, MA 01095. A light luncheon and beverages will be served beginning at 11:30 a.m. Guest fee is $5.00. For more information contact Judy at (413) 599-0462 or springfieldgardenclubma@gmail.com.

In late April, 2017 (Date TBA), in honor of Arbor Day and the Springfield Garden Club’s Centennial, the Garden Club will plant a tree with a Centennial plaque in Forest Park, Springfield, MA 01108.