Snow removal crews clearing route for Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A massive snow removal task force in Holyoke has been clearing the streets and sidewalks for this weekend’s Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade and St. Patrick’s Road Race.

It is a strategic operation, utilizing not only the Holyoke Department of Public Works, but also personnel and equipment from Holyoke Gas and Electric and the Holyoke Water Works. The architect of this massive snow clearing operation, DPW Superintendent Mike McManus, told 22News that he is supplementing city crews with private contractors, like Haber Brothers, Inc.

“We’re putting in as many hours as it takes to get the job done and make sure the parade and road race go off without a hitch,” said Jay Haber of Haber Brothers. “There’s a lot of snow to move, but we’ve got everyone working together. We’ll get it done.”

There are obstacles to overcome- many cars impeding snow removal are parked along the parade route. They risk being towed if they move.

The snow removal team has faced obstacles before. A veteran DPW employee remarked that it sometimes takes them right up until the day of the parade, but in 65 years, the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade has never been cancelled.