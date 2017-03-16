Firefighters control fire at Ocean State Job Lot in Springfield

Reports of the fire started shortly after 10:00 p.m.

Barry Kriger By Published: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters were called to the Ocean State Job Lot on Boston Road, Thursday night, to find the source of smoke coming from the building.

Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, told 22News that crews were dealing with a “working fire” at 1530 Boston Road. Reports of the fire started shortly after 10:00 p.m. Thursday.

When 22News arrived on Boston Road, there were several pieces of firefighting equipment, a ladder and a platform extended to the roof of the building. There were no reports of any injuries, or the extent of any damage caused by the fire.

22News will continue to cover this story and bring you the latest information, on-air and on WWLP.com, when it becomes available.

