Firefighters control fire at Ocean State Job Lot in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters were called to the Ocean State Job Lot on Boston Road, Thursday night, to find the source of smoke coming from the building.

Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, told 22News that crews were dealing with a “working fire” at 1530 Boston Road. Reports of the fire started shortly after 10:00 p.m. Thursday.

When 22News arrived on Boston Road, there were several pieces of firefighting equipment, a ladder and a platform extended to the roof of the building. There were no reports of any injuries, or the extent of any damage caused by the fire.

Fire Ocean State Job Lot 1530 Boston Road pic.twitter.com/Ff0ZCYvCfE — SPRINGFIELD FIRE (@SFD_HQ) March 17, 2017

