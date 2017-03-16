Should we take Trump seriously, or literally?

(CNN) – It’s a question that has perplexed politicians and pundits for months. How do we know when to take President Donald Trump seriously – and not literally? Even when the word is “literally”?

Take him or leave him, it’s hard to know how to take him.

Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich said, “Don’t take Donald Trump literally about anything”

For instance, when president trump tweeted “Just found out that Obama had my “wires tapped” in Trump Tower.”

No one thought President Obama himself literally tapped those wires.

But even the Republican Chairman of the House intelligence committee now says: “Are you gonna take the tweets literally, and if you are then clearly the President was wrong.”

‘Wrong”, or worse, “lied”, say Trump critics on line.

“If tweets are not to be taken literally, then stop tweeting.”

This whole literal thing first surfaced last year in the Atlantic when writer and CNN contributor Salena Zito observed “the press takes him literally, but not seriously; his supporters take him seriously, but not literally. To which then-candidate Trump responded, “Now that’s interesting.” and confusing…

“They take him literally, but not seriously.”

“No, no, no, no, don’t take him literally, take him symbolically.”

“We take the tweet so seriously and not figuratively.”

“When you are literally the President of the United States, we’re going to take you seriously and we’re going to take you literally.”

Trump supporters are always berating the press.

“You’re taking it literally.”

“You should definitely take him seriously because he’s a man of his word.”

Make that “words” plural.

Trump says, “I know words. I have the best words. But there’s no better word than stupid. ”

Literally.

