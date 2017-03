CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver is being evaluated early Thursday morning after his vehicle flipped over on I-91 North in Chicopee.

Massachusetts State Trooper Joel Daoust told 22News state police were called to an accident on I-91 North just before I-391 around 3:00 a.m. Police have temporarily closed the right lane after finding the vehicle had rolled over.

Daoust said the driver allegedly ran from the crash, but was soon found by police.

There’s no word on any charges he may be facing.