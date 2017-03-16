Rattlesnake Review Working Group website created

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – MassWildlife has created a public website for the Rattlesnake Review Working Group.

The Rattlesnake Review Working Group has held two meetings so far in 2017 to get input from the public about establishing a colony of Rattlesnakes on the Quabbin Reservoir.

There is also consideration for three other sites where timber rattlesnakes already live in Massachusetts, including Mt. Tom in Holyoke. MassWildlife believes the colony is necessary to save the endangered and protected Timber Rattlesnake species from becoming extinct in Massachusetts.

Through this website, members of the public can keep up with current and historical information regarding the Rattlesnake Review Working Group.

The Rattlesnake Review Working Group will hold its third meeting next Wednesday night, March 23, at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 126 West Main Street in Ware.

22News is covering this story and will provide any new information or developments in the creation of a colony of timber rattlesnakes.