Pet of the Week: Ry Ry the dog

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – In this edition of Pet of the Week, we were introduced to Ry Ry, a 10-year-old Chihuahua short coat mix dog. Lee Chambers, Manager of Marketing & Communications for Dakin Humane Society, told us all about Ry Ry, and about what’s going on at Dakin.

Name: Ry-Ry

Breed: Chihuahua, short coat mix

Age: 10 years old

Sex: Male

Color: Tan

Background

Here’s Ry-Ry! He’s a staff favorite because he’s a friendly fellow who can also be independent and happy doing his own thing. He is fine with other dogs if they’re calm with him, and he likes cats. Ry-Ry is an ideal first dog for someone who hasn’t had a dog before, he’s both a couch potato and a pup who enjoys his walks, so it’s the best of both worlds! Ry-Ry lived with 2 kids (9 and 13 years old) and he loves children of all ages. His person had to move, and couldn’t bring him along, but tells us that he is a consistently calm, happy and friendly dog. Come meet him at our Springfield Adoption Center.

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet-full.html#!/pet/20423067

Other Events, Happenings

Dakin Fundraisers Coming Up!

Friday, March 31 – Paint Your Pet Party (BYOB). Join us at Dakin’s Springfield location at 6pm on March 31. You will paint a portrait of the pet of your choice, enjoying snacks we’ll provide (thanks to Paw Street Barkery). This is a BYOB event, so feel free to bring beverages of your choice. Your $50 fee includes a $10 donation to Dakin. Thanks also to the Art Cart for their generous support. More info and sign up here: https://www.facebook.com/events/572309959636208/

Wednesday, April 12 – “La Cage aux Folles” Preview Performance. The Majestic Theater in West Springfield will present a Dakin fundraising special performance of “La Cage aux Folles” on April 12 at 7:30pm. Tickets are specially priced at $20. If you loved the movie “The Birdcage,” this is the musical on which it was based. Tons of laughs, love and heart. Plus great tunes! Call 413.747.7797 to order your tickets or visit the Majestic box office.

Saturday, April 15 – Pet Photos with the Easter Bunny. Our friends at Paw Street Barkery in Chicopee will be offering pet photos with the Easter Bunny from 11am-4:30pm. The cost is $6 will all proceeds going to Dakin!

You can visit Dakin’s website (dakinhumane.org) or our Facebook Events page (Dakin Humane Society) for info on all three of these events.

For more information visit dakinhumane.org.