Northampton PD: Man passed fake $100 bills at 3 businesses

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – They may look like $100 bills, but they’re not. Northampton police are warning about fake $100 bills that they say a man attempted to pass to store clerks three times.

According to a posting on the Northampton Police Department Facebook page, an unknown man passed the counterfeit bills at three separate businesses on King Street on Saturday. In the first two stores, the clerks accepted the phony bills, but the clerk at the third store recognized the note was fake.

Police say that the bills in question are actually $10 bills. They do pass the “marker” test, but when they are held up to the light, the bill’s watermark reveals that it is a $10 and not a $100.

If you can recognize the suspect, call Northampton Police Officer Dennis Liptak at (413) 587-1036, or you can e-mail him at dliptak@northamptonma.gov.

