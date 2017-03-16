New virtual reality coaster to debut at Six Flags New England

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – One of Six Flags New England’s iconic coasters has been transformed into a mixed, virtual reality experience ahead of the park’s spring opening.

In it’s 20th season, “Mind Eraser” will debut as the Galactic Attack Virtual Reality Coaster. According to Six Flags New England spokesperson Jennifer McGrath, the coaster will have new restraints for a more comfortable, smoother ride in addition to virtual reality headsets.

Riders will be virtually launched into the middle of an outer space battle inside a fighter spaceship cockpit for the duration of the coaster.

Season pass holders will be the first to ride the coaster on April 8 and 9. The park’s grand opening to the public is scheduled for April 10.