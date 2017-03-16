Nancy Dell: Do collagen supplements stop skin aging?

Are there studies to show collagen supplements help keep skin healthy?

– Lee, Internet

Our skin is mostly made of the protein collagen. As we age, we make less collagen and the collagen we have breaks down making our skin more wrinkled and less firm. If you can improve your collagen your skin will look better.

Oh, how I wish I could say the collagen supplements will help, but it is unlikely. When you take the collagen supplement, the protein will be digested just like meat and other proteins get digested. That collagen in the supplement does not stay intact and go to your skin to make it firmer.

The best thing you can do to keep your skin firm and prevent wrinkles is to wear sunscreen. From a nutrition point of view, keep your skin healthy by avoiding sugar. The compounds that make us age increase 140 percent when we eat sugar. So eat well and don’t waste your money on collagen supplements.

Are there any other foods that keep our skin from aging?

Yes. A study of 4,000 women examined their skin and diets. The researchers found that vitamin C and a type of fat called linoleic acid protected the skin from aging. Vitamin C is found in fruits and vegetables. Linoleic acid is in nuts and oils.