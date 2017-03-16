Man gets up to 9 years in prison for sex assaults on child in Lee

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — An Arkansas man has been sentenced to up to nine years in prison for sexually assaulting a young girl while he lived in Massachusetts.

The Berkshire district attorney says 52-year-old Michael Cowan was sentenced Wednesday after being found guilty by a jury earlier this month of seven counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

Prosecutors say the assaults occurred from 2008 until 2011, starting when the girl was 6 years old. She is now 15.

Cowan lived in Lee, Massachusetts, at the time but more recently lived in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The prosecutor said in court that the victim is doing well, but the effects of the assaults will stay with her for the rest of her life.

Cowan’s attorney sought a more lenient sentence.