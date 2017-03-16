Man found asleep in parked car arrested for heroin possession

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A man is facing heroin and prescription drug possession charges, after Wilbraham police allegedly found him asleep behind the wheel of a parked car.

The department posted on their official Facebook page that Ryan David Doyle, 27, of Palmer was arrested shortly after noon on March 7. The posting states that an officer was called to the area behind the FL Roberts gas station on Boston Road, for a report of a man slumped over the steering wheel of a parked car.

According to the department, the officer had a hard time waking Doyle, but when he finally got up, he reached for the center console of the car. Out of concern for his own safety, the officer removed Doyle from the car. He allegedly felt a hard object in Doyle’s waistband, which ended up being bundles of heroin.

Doyle was arrested, and charged with possession of heroin and illegal prescription drugs.