Lawmakers want to question President Trump confidant

(CNN) – A longstanding confidant of President Donald Trump, a veteran republican operative, may be facing questions as lawmakers investigate Russian meddling in the election campaign.

He’s a longtime Trump confidant, a legendary republican operative, well-versed in trench political warfare, who got his start with Richard Nixon.

Key members of congress want to hear from Roger Stone about his own admitted communications with hackers who tried to disrupt the U.S. election.

Senator John McCain said, “Obviously, I think he and others need to be questioned.”

The top democrat on the senate intelligence committee, Mark Warner, told CNN he’s concerned about Stone’s contacts with Guccifer 2.0, the online entity claiming to be behind the Democratic National Committee hack.

U.S. officials say Guccifer 2.0 is likely a front for Russian military intelligence.

One senate staffer tells CNN it’s very likely Stone will be called to testify, when the senate intelligence committee holds hearings on Russian hacking operations. House leaders haven’t said whether they’ll call on Stone to testify.

Intelligence committee ranking member Adam Schiff is eager to speak to Stone, he said, “I’ll tell you this concerns me a great deal, because obviously you have someone affiliated with the Trump campaign having communication with two of the outlets, apparently during the campaign.”

Stone left the Trump campaign in August 2015, but twice in 2016, during the campaign, Stone claimed to have had back channel communications with Julian Assange, founder of WikiLeaks, which published some of the damaging democratic e-mails. Stone has since explained he got his information from a friend who spoke with Assange, but it was not communication.

More than a month before, the Clinton campaign chair, John Podesta’s e-mails were published by WikiLeaks, Stone seemed to predict that would happen in a tweet.

Schiff also said, “He did predict that John Podesta would be in the barrel. So I think it does beg a lot of questions that I would want answered.”

Stone told CNN’s Gloria Borger that prediction was based on his own research on Podesta, not on any communications with WikiLeaks.

Stone said that while he exchanged a few tweets and private messages with Guccifer 2.0, now described as Russia’s online persona for hacking, it was nothing substantial, and it was after the hacking had occurred.

Stone told CNN, any suggestion otherwise is a quote ‘fabrication’. Now, Stone sees conspiracy in this hit-and-run accident Wednesday in Pompano Beach, Florida. He told a CNN affiliate, the driver of the vehicle which hit the car he was riding in, had tinted windows. T-boned his vehicle, and took off.

Stone said, “I have to guess that somebody doesn’t want me to testify at those- at those hearings.”

Stone said if he testifies, he’ll be able to prove that the narrative that the Trump campaign had ties to Russia, is false, a narrative which Stone believes, was the basis of President Trump being surveilled.