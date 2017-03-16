Late-season snowfall has its benefits

Snow could improve drought conditions, reduce risk for brush fires

By Published:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – All the snow on the ground has certainly been an annoyance for drivers, but it does come with some positives.

Thursday morning, we received an update to the National Drought Monitor for western Massachusetts, and there was no change since last week’s update. Severe drought is still fairly widespread in the western part of the state. However, the majority of Tuesday’s storm (any snow that fell after 8:00 Tuesday morning) was not factored into the latest drought update, and could potentially have a positive impact in next week’s drought report.

Whether the snowstorm changes the drought level or not, it brought beneficial moisture to the ground, and it will keep our spring brush fire risk low until the snow melts away.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s