Late-season snowfall has its benefits

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – All the snow on the ground has certainly been an annoyance for drivers, but it does come with some positives.

Thursday morning, we received an update to the National Drought Monitor for western Massachusetts, and there was no change since last week’s update. Severe drought is still fairly widespread in the western part of the state. However, the majority of Tuesday’s storm (any snow that fell after 8:00 Tuesday morning) was not factored into the latest drought update, and could potentially have a positive impact in next week’s drought report.

Whether the snowstorm changes the drought level or not, it brought beneficial moisture to the ground, and it will keep our spring brush fire risk low until the snow melts away.