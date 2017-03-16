Joanne Ringer’s daughter pleads for her return

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of family, friends and loved one gathered at the Millside Park in Easthampton, Thursday night, to hold a candlelight vigil for Joanne Ringer, who has been missing for two weeks.

Ringer’s 19-year-old daughter, Savanah Ringer, said her mom was very active on Facebook and it’s not like her to go missing without telling anyone. 39-year-old Ringer disappeared on March 2nd.

The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office said her Volkswagen Jetta was later found in Easthampton on March 6th. Ringer’s friend Erik Brown told 22News she was enroute to Easthampton to start a new job at a taxi company, when she went missing.

Savannah said the last time she spoke with her mom, she was optimistic about the future; “She was telling me how excited she was to start her job and how she wanted me to come work for her. She wanted to drop an application and that was really it. We were just talking about her new job and how happy she was to have a job she could start…Please come home I miss you and I love you.”

Ringer is described as having brown hair with purple highlights, a full length sleeve tattoo on her right arm, and multiple facial piercings. Anyone with information should call Massachusetts State Police at 413-743-4700.