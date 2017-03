(KJRH) Oklahoma’s Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office has identified a set of remains found in 1992.

Analysts say a human skull and additional bones belonged to a missing Tulsa woman named Greta Riles. They believe the remains had been there for at least a year before they were discovered.

Due to Riles’ lifestyle, her family didn’t report her missing until 2012.

