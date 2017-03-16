Health care repeal and its impact on employer insurance

(CNN) – Despite the house republicans’ health care bill’s focus on Medicaid, most Americans get their insurance through their job. Meaning some could lose coverage if the bill passes.

The story you’re about to hear is a typical one: 33 year old Valerie Daniel does all the typical things a mom of two does. Also typical: Valerie, like 117 million Americans suffers from a chronic illness. In her case, Crohns Disease, an inflammation of her GI tract.

Daniel said, “When I have flare-ups and I’m really, really sick, I am confined to the bed a lot, either because of weakness or pain.”

Now, like many Americans, Valerie does have employer-based insurance. She gets hers through her husband’s employer. Without insurance, a year’s dosage could cost Valerie about $20,000.

When asked, “Are you worried about the Affordable Care Act being repealed and the impact it would have?” Valerie replied, “I’m nervous not knowing the future, not knowing exactly what’s going to be voted on. What are they going to keep? What are they going to do for people like me?”

First the good news, under the Republican proposed American Health Care Act, here’s what they’re keeping. People like Valerie can’t be discriminated against for having a pre-existing condition. There will still be a ban on lifetime manual caps and her kids can still stay on their parent’s insurance plan until they’re 26.

However, employers with more than 50 employees no longer have to provide insurance. So being covered through a husband’s work may no longer be a given. Also, the new bill will incentivize all Americans to have continuous coverage. This is to prevent people from only buying insurance when after they sick or injured.

However, Valerie has experienced already just how difficult it is to keep health care insurance, especially if you’re out of work. “My husband lost his job a few years ago so there was about a three month period where he was not employed. And we were told that we had no choice, we had to pay for COBRA because of my pre-exisiting condition. That if there was even a little bit of a lapse of coverage then I would not be allowed to be covered.”

Under the new bill, having a lapse in coverage of more than 63 days means that if you try and buy insurance on the individual market, you’re going to have pay an additional 30% tax on your premium if you try and enroll again for the remainder of the year. It’s not just the 63 days from the time you lose your job, but anytime you have a gap in coverage of 63 days in the past year at the time of enrollment.

When asked, “When you had to go to COBRA because your husband was not employed any more, how much did that raise your premiums at that point?” Valerie responded, “The price of COBRA was over $900 a month. We had no choice but to reach out to family to help pay for that.”

Consider the fact that on average people are unemployed for about 10 weeks before they find a new job. That’s 70 days. And when people are unemployed, just getting by and paying bills and their mortgage can be difficult, let alone paying an insurance premium on top of all that.

Valerie was asked, “When you look at our health insurance industry overall now, what grade would you give our health insurance system?” She responded, “I would probably say about a C. Maybe a B-.”

Of course, she is really hoping that the final replacement plan will be an A for her and the rest of America.