HAPHousing looking to build low income units in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – HAPHousing is looking to build an affordable housing complex in Ludlow, but some residents are against it. The region’s largest non-profit developer of affordable housing wants to build 43 low-income units at 88 Fuller Street.

Dozens of residents gathered at Ludlow High School for a zoning board meeting, Thursday night, to discuss the project. Some residents told 22News they think the location is bad because of how close it is to an elementary school and wetlands area.

“This is not the place for this project. HAP has done other projects here in town, which have been a success, but they were in other parts of town,” said Helder Costa of Ludlow.

Deborah Gormley of Ludlow said, “There needs to be affordable housing for people, which to me is important. If they can make places that are affordable for people then I’m 100% for it.”

The zoning board will consider the findings and make their recommendations at a future public hearing.

