Gunshot studies, phone records covered in Hernandez trial

BOSTON (WPRI) — A jury had to get crash courses Thursday on particles and residue created when a gun is fired, as well as records made for cell phone calls and text messages, in the double murder trial of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez.

Hernandez is charged with killing Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in June 2012, after prosecutors say he felt disrespected when one of the men bumped into him at a nightclub in Boston’s South End and spilled his drink.

After a crime lab analyst said on cross-examination that no DNA showed up on a key fob from the vehicle Hernandez was allegedly riding in at the time of the killings, Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab forensic scientist John Biello was called to the stand to discuss gunshot residue. Two items he tested from the Toyota 4Runner had no gunshot residue on them, and the vehicle itself tested negative as well.

The mother of Jailene Diaz-Ramos was also called to the stand to be questioned about her daughter’s car, where the weapon was found after a 2013 crash.

Later, phone records showed Hernandez called his fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins, about the time of the murders, 2:37 a.m., for a 13-second phone call. An expert from AT&T’s wireless division said Hernandez’s phone placed the call while in transit near 790 Boylston Street. The morning after the killings, people tried to text Hernandez, but his cell phone was not operational; it either was shut off, the battery had died, or it had been placed in “airplane mode.”

