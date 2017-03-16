Future of Gardner State Park in question

HUNTINGTON, Mass. (The Westfield News) –Police Chief Robert Garriepy received a call last week from Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) officials at Tolland State Park who told him that based on budget cuts, the DCR will not be opening the Charles M. Gardner State Park in Huntington this summer. Tolland State Park officials oversee Gardner and several other area parks, including Otis Reservoir and Blandford Chester State Forest.

Garriepy reported the initial conversation to the Board of Selectman, expressing many concerns about what will happen at the popular park as a result of the decision. Gardner draws many visitors as a picnic location, with its access to the Westfield River for swimming, kayaking, fishing and walking trails.

Yesterday, Garriepy listed some of his concerns, for which he has been trying to find some answers. For example, will the gates of the park, which are located on a narrow section of Route 112 be opened or closed during the summer. If closed, there is no other place to park, and he worries that people may try to park on Route 112, which would be dangerous for them and for vehicles passing by, or on neighbors’ private property.

If open, then who will maintain the facility in terms of garbage and sanitation, and who will monitor the park.

“My biggest concern is safety within the park without it being monitored or staffed,” Garriepy said.

The police chief has already reached out to State Representative Stephen Kulik’s office with his concerns, and is waiting to hear back. He also said he will be going back to the Select Board to take the necessary precautions to ensure safety in the community.

Garriepy said that if the DCR is not going to operate the park, then he wants the gates closed, and for people to stay away from the property. However that is not his preference.

“I’d rather see it open and staffed,” he said, adding that the DCR did a “phenomenal job” at the park.

“Gardner was always clean, always safe and well-monitored,” Garriepy said. He said the park promotes tourism and commerce to the town, with Huntington popping up on the map when someone looks up state parks online. He said he hopes the state finds the money to open the park. As of right now, though, he was told there are no plans to open it.

“I have a lot of concerns regarding the safety of townspeople and people who are visiting,” Garriepy said.

Click here to view Gardner State Park Map