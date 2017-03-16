Economists: Massachusetts heavily reliant on immigrant labor

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts relies heavily on foreign-born labor, making the current uncertainty over federal immigration an area of concern for the state’s economy.

That’s according to the editorial board of MassBenchmarks, an economic journal published by the Donahue Institute at the University of Massachusetts.

In a summary published on Thursday, the economists note that nearly one-quarter of all workers for technology companies in the state are foreign born, including many who are in the U.S. through a temporary government visa program.

Immigrants also make 25 of the manufacturing workforce and 29 percent of workers in hospitality and food services.

The economists are urging public officials and business leaders to pay close attention to the immigration debate in Washington to make sure the state’s interests are represented.