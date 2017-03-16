East Longmeadow H.S. Athletic Director accused of stealing money

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Back in September of 2016, the 22News I-Team reported that East Longmeadow High School’s Athletic Director had been accused of drug possession.

Now he’s accused of larceny. 22News obtained a copy of a police report, which shows Daniel Maurer accused of stealing more than $1,200 from the athletic department. Maurer is currently on paid leave.

