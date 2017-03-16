East Longmeadow H.S. Athletic Director accused of stealing money

Daniel Maurer is currently on paid leave

Published: Updated:

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Back in September of 2016, the 22News I-Team reported that East Longmeadow High School’s Athletic Director had been accused of drug possession.

Now he’s accused of larceny. 22News obtained a copy of a police report, which shows Daniel Maurer accused of stealing more than $1,200 from the athletic department. Maurer is currently on paid leave.

At 10 on The CW Springfield and at 11 on 22News, you’ll hear from the town leaders who discovered the money was missing, and we’ll tell you how it was supposed to be used to help students.

