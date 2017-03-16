Don’t deconstruct, donate!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) Why use demolition when you can give your building materials new life? Chiara Favaloro and Aliza Heeren from the Center for EcoTechnology are here

to quiz our knowledge on deconstruction!

Deconstruction Myths

1: There are only a few specific items that I can donate from a deconstruction.

2: Deconstruction and Donation is only beneficial to the contractor.

3: Donating materials can keep up to 430 tons of waste out of landfills each year

4. Donation facilities only want modern furniture and appliances

5: Deconstructing and donating materials is not only a good thing to do for the environment, but it will also save me money.

6: If something cannot be donated, I have to send it to the landfill – Visit RecyclingWorksMA.com or CALL 888-254-5525

7: There are free pick up services available to donate used building materials. -Visit EcoBuildingBargains.org or CALL 413-788-6900