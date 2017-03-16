Deep potholes are creating problems across WMass roadways

CHICOPEE (WWLP) – It’s that time of year when massive potholes start eroding the road surface, making for a bumpy and dangerous ride.

Tim Hil, a truck driver, told 22News, “I mean, it was really, really rough. I mean, the cellphone holder that I had for our portable headsets and everything, it snapped right completely off the dash when I hit one of the bumps.”

State lawmakers are reviewing Governor Baker’s bill to deliver $200 million to cities and towns for road repairs. Local officials want to see that funding soon, so they can plan their projects.

Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos told 22News that the longer lawmakers take to approve this funding the more expensive it will be for taxpayers to fill potholes throughout the city.

“The sooner we know, the clearly the more competitive the bidding process can be and the sooner we can get it done before, again, that cold weather comes upon us,” said Mayor Kos.

The Massachusetts Municipal Association wants to expand the proposal to $300 million each year for three years to give communities more financial stability. But that’s unlikely to happen.

State Representative Joseph Wagner (D-Chicopee) said, “I think if we knew exactly what the availability of revenues would be three years out we could better plan the allocation of funds, but obviously these are very difficult times.”

Many communities rely heavily on this funding. This is the only money that many cities and towns get from the state to fill potholes.

State lawmakers are on a time crunch to approve this funding. Construction season begins in April and lasts through November.