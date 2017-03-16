Connecticut one step closer to building casino minutes from MGM Springfield

Competing casino would be built in East Windsor, Connecticut

Artistic rendering of the proposed joint Mohegan-Mashantucket Pequot gaming facility in East Windsor, Connecticut. Image Courtesy: MMCT Venture

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield is on schedule to open in 2018, and once it does, it could attract a lot of customers from Connecticut.

A Connecticut legislative committee approved two bills on Wednesday that would expand casino gambling in their state. One of those bills would allow the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes, which operate Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun, to build a casino in East Windsor, Connecticut.

The tribes say that a joint-tribal casino would directly compete against MGM Springfield, keeping both jobs and revenue in the state.

A new “Fitch Ratings” report found one-third of the people expected to travel to MGM Springfield will be from the Hartford area.

Former Showcase Cinemas where the casino would be built in East Windsor

The East Windsor casino would be located at the former Showcase Cinemas property off I-91, which is about 15 minutes away from where MGM Springfield is being built.

Despite that new report and Wednesday’s vote, some Connecticut legislators have said they still need to discuss the implications of a third casino, before anything is approved.

