City Councilor asks for audit of Springfield DPW

Williams concerned the city lacks proper equipment to handle clean-up from snow storms.

By Published: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) –  Springfield City Councilor Bud Williams is calling for an audit of the city’s Department of Public Works plow vehicles following Tuesday’s nor’easter.

Williams said he’s received numerous complaints from city residents who are dissatisfied with how their streets have been cleared. He feels the City of Springfield does not have enough proper equipment to handle significant snow storm clean-ups.

The City Council is holding a special meeting on Monday night concerning the storm and the city’s response.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s