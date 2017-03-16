City Councilor asks for audit of Springfield DPW

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield City Councilor Bud Williams is calling for an audit of the city’s Department of Public Works plow vehicles following Tuesday’s nor’easter.

Williams said he’s received numerous complaints from city residents who are dissatisfied with how their streets have been cleared. He feels the City of Springfield does not have enough proper equipment to handle significant snow storm clean-ups.

The City Council is holding a special meeting on Monday night concerning the storm and the city’s response.