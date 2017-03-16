Chandler’s Restaurant is closing at Yankee Candle in Deerfield

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Chandler’s Restaurant will soon be closing its doors.

For more than 20 years, Chandler’s had offered traditional, american dinner-fare for both the casual diner and for special occasions. Yankee Candle made the decision to close Chandler’s after a review of guests experiences.

“It seems like a lot of places that are that have been around for a while are closing,” said Paul Phipps of Greenfield. “A lot of places are having trouble surviving.”

The last day you’ll be able to get a meal at Chandler’s at Yankee Candle is May 14th. After it closes, they’ll begin transitioning it into the new restaurant Au Bon Pain Cafe, which will open in July.

A Yankee Candle spokesperson issued a statement saying the new restaurant will provide fast service breakfast, lunch and dinners. Au Bon Pain was founded in Boston, and the chain has expanded across the country.

“Restaurants change all the time, doesn’t matter to me, there will still be a restaurant there,” said Peter King of Deerfield.

Yankee Candle will assist Chandler’s employees for continued employment within the company or gaining employment elsewhere. About half a million people visit Yankee Candle each year.

You’ll be able to eat at the café at the Yankee Candle Village store, while Chandler’s is being transitioned over to Au Bon Pain.Yankee Candle was not available to speak with us Thursday.

Yankee Candle issued this statement on the decision to close Chandler’s Restaurant.

While we did not make this decision lightly, we are confident that our guests will benefit from the addition of breakfast offerings and a more casual, quick-service lunch and dinner experience that Au Bon Pain will bring to the Yankee Candle Village. This transition will allow us to focus on providing the ultimate guest experience for the visitors to the Village store, one of the largest tourist destinations in Western Massachusetts. We want to thank the Chandler’s team for its hard work and dedication to delighting our guests over the years – and we will be providing them with transition support. We look forward to continuing to be a part of this vibrant, local community.