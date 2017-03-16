Blocked bus stops: Who is responsible?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday’s snowstorm has created quite a mess, with some roadways still snow-covered, and many sidewalks blocked two days later. But there is another hazard that has come with the heavy snow: blocked bus stops.

The PVTA has hundreds of stops in Springfield alone. While some of those are cleared out, many are not; forcing those who use public transportation to make uncomfortable or even dangerous decisions.

At one stop across from Baystate Medical Center, for instance, the tree belt where riders would normally wait is buried under more than a foot of snow. Riders either have to wait in the snow, wait on the sidewalk and then trudge through the snow when the bus stops, or wait on the street- which is always a dangerous option. Still, getting across the snow-covered tree belt can be altogether impossible for many elderly or disabled riders.

22News reporter Matt Caron is finding out who is responsible for clearing these bus stops, and will have answers tonight on 22News at 5:30.