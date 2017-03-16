Baystate Medical Center lifts visitor restrictions

The hospital has recently seen fewer flu cases

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Medical Center is lifting their visitor restriction policy after seeing fewer flu cases recently.

The hospital stopped allowing anyone under the age of 14 to visit and recommended only two visitors per patient in February.

“Not that there is no flu but we are on the way down in terms of number of cases and therefore, when the hit this point they make the decision that they can go back to their normal operating visitor policy,” said Joseph Schmidt, Chief of Emergency Medicine.

Earlier this flu season, cases were at their highest level in three years.

Flu season can last into May. Doctors recommend that if you have flu symptoms, it is best to stay away from hospitals and other crowded places where you can transmit the virus.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s