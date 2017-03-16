Baystate Medical Center lifts visitor restrictions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Medical Center is lifting their visitor restriction policy after seeing fewer flu cases recently.

The hospital stopped allowing anyone under the age of 14 to visit and recommended only two visitors per patient in February.

“Not that there is no flu but we are on the way down in terms of number of cases and therefore, when the hit this point they make the decision that they can go back to their normal operating visitor policy,” said Joseph Schmidt, Chief of Emergency Medicine.

Earlier this flu season, cases were at their highest level in three years.

Flu season can last into May. Doctors recommend that if you have flu symptoms, it is best to stay away from hospitals and other crowded places where you can transmit the virus.