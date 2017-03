AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource has proposed building a solar farm at one of their properties on South West Street in Agawam.

Northampton Attorney Michael Pill argued that Eversource’s proposal is not allowed in residential or agricultural zoning districts.

22News will continue to follow this story and let you know if the solar farm is ultimately passed or denied.

Here is the legal memorandum which Attorney Pill presented to the Agawam Planning Board at Thursday night’s board meeting.