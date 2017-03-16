Athol weigh station closed due to Tuesday’s snow storm

ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – A weight station in Athol is not only closed but is buried with snow after Tuesday’s snow storm.

A weigh station on Route 2 in Athol is still packed in with snow. Weigh stations are a checkpoint along a highway to inspect a vehicle’s weight, with trucks and commercial vehicles are subject to the inspection.

Weigh stations are equipped with truck scales, some of which are weigh in motion and permit the trucks to continue moving while being weighed, and older scales require the trucks to stop.

There are 18 total in Massachusetts. There’s one on Route 2 in Athol, between exits 16 and 17, and it’s been closed since Tuesday’s snow storm.

Jim Burns of Goshen, Connecticut, told 22News, “In the older days we used to communicate that a weigh station was open or they were closed but nowadays you don’t get that communication. The industry has changed too much.”

Burns also said when they’re closed for any reason, truck drivers just keep moving down the highway until they come to the next one.

When the stations are closed, truck drivers still have to be aware of spot checks by Massachusetts State Police. The federal maximum weight of a vehicle is 80,000 pounds.