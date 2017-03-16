Aqua String Band returns for the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The parade will be held on Sunday, March 19th

By Published: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As we inch closer to Holyoke’s 42nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, a band that kicks off the festivities has returned to western Massachusetts.

22News caught up with the world famous Aqua String Band at the Student Prince in Springfield, Thursday night, right before they performed in front of a packed house. The meet and greet allowed fans to take pictures and see their favorite band up close.

Captain of the Aqua String Band Ken Maninski told 22News why the band is a St. Patrick’s Day tradition; “I think it has a lot to do with customs, the feathers, the glitter, sequence, we’re unique. It’s been around for over a hundred years.”

You can catch the Philadelphia Mummers perform live at the 42nd Annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 19th. 22News will also be marching in the parade.

