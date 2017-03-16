Aaron Hernandez’s tattoo artist takes the stand

(CNN/WBZ) – Jurors have seen his tattoos, and so have New England Patriots fans, but will the jury see the ink prosecutors said Aaron Hernandez allegedly requested months after Daniel De Abreu and Safiro Furtado were murdered; the barrel of a gun and a spent shell casing.

Hernandez’s California tattoo artist David Nelson said “I believe he said he wanted the part of the revolver with the bullets in them.” Five bullets loaded, the same number allegedly fired when the victims were killed 8 months before Hernandez got a tattoo as Prosecutor Patrick Haggan made clear in his opening argument.

Nelson said he also inked a muzzle with smoke coming out and the words “God Forgives” written backwards. Defense attorneys called his credibility into question; “This witness is lying and has changed his testimony from interviews.”

Whether jurors hear about that topic is now up to the judge. First they sat through more scientific evidence. Victims’ relatives crying as a police witness went through their loved-ones’ clothing covered in blood.