$2.5M awarded in child sex abuse lawsuit in Berkshire County

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Berkshire County judge has ordered a man who repeatedly raped a little girl for several years to pay her $2.5-million in damages.

The victim, who is identified as “Jane Doe”, sued Darrell Croshier, Jr. for the sexual abuse she suffered for four years, starting when she was five years old in 1994. Croshier’s crimes were discovered in 1998, and he was tried, convicted and sentenced.

Attorney Robert DiTusa told 22News the statute of limitations for sexual abuse was extended in 2014, and allows a victim to sue up until age 53. Jane Doe is now 37-years-old.

Here is a look at the decision and judgement.