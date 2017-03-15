Western Mass. communities awarded green energy grants

The Green Communities program began in 2010

David Smith Published: Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Seven western Massachusetts communities were awarded a total of nearly $1.5 million Wednesday to fund clean energy projects.

Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Matthew Beaton presented the communities with the grant money during a ceremony at Chicopee City Hall. With the latest additions, 185 towns and cities across the commonwealth have now been designated as “Green Communities”.

Secretary Beaton stressed the importance of bringing the program to western Massachusetts. “Any distributed opportunity for us to be able to find new generation sources…the bang for the buck can be cheaper out in western Massachusetts”

Since the program began in 2010, Green Communities have been awarded more than $65 million in grant funding.

