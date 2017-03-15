CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – It’s a hilarious night out to raise money for organizations that benefit women and girls. The WBOA Women’s Night of Comedy is coming up and Event Co-Chair Eileen Jerome told us all about it.

WBOA Women’s Night of Comedy

Thursday, March 23rd, 5pm

The Log Cabin, Holyoke

Benefits Smart Girls at the Westfield Boys and Girls Club & Safe Passage in Northampton

Tickets: $55

Can be purchased online at womensnightofcomedy.org or from any WBOA member

Women Business Owners Alliance of the Pioneer Valley

253 Union Street, Westfield

WBOA.org