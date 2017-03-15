Tuesday’s snow storm helps Berkshire East Mountain Resort

CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – Some areas in Franklin County like Charlemont were hit with more than 15 inches of snow from Tuesday’s snowstorm.

This storm is making for great skiing conditions at Berkshire East and other ski resorts. Berkshire East in Charlemont received about 15 inches of “natural snow” in Tuesday’s snowstorm.

Berkshire East stayed open during the storm and still had a few hundred die hard skiers and rides on their slopes. They groomed most of the trails Wednesday, creating packed powder conditions.

Leighton Monroe, of Framingham said, “It’s exactly what I hoped for we got a ton of snow last night I braved the storm and went to work and it was worth it for the vacation day to be here and do some excellent skiing.”

The ski resort had been making a lot of snow in February with recent temperatures in the 20s.

Gabe Porter Henry of Berkshire East told 22News the forecast indicates more cold weather over the next couple weeks, which means good skiing conditions. They plan to be skiing into April.