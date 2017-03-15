Thousands in Massachusetts still without power after storm

Lawrence area experienced blizzard conditions Tuesday

Associated Press Published:

BOSTON (AP) — About 19,000 National Grid customers in Massachusetts remain without power the day after a powerful nor’easter hit the state.

The outages reported Wednesday morning were concentrated in Essex County in the northeast portion of the state.

Lawrence, which officially experienced a blizzard according to the National Weather Service, was among the communities with the most power outages.

Eversource was reporting fewer than 1,000 outages Wednesday morning.

About 50,000 customers were without power at the height of the storm Tuesday.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s