State Police: Don’t be this guy, clear off your cars

WESTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are urging residents to clear off their cars before leaving their driveway Wednesday.

State police posted a photo of a snow-covered car that was pulled over on the Mass Pike in Weston early Wednesday afternoon.

“We are aggressively looking for anyone who is driving around like this today,” State police wrote in the Facebook post. “Don’t be this guy.”

They are reminding drivers to completely clear the snow off all parts of their vehicles –the roof, windshield, windows, and lights, for the safety of everyone on the road.