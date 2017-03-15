State officials to visit local maple farms on Wednesday

DEERFIELD, Mass. (The Westfield News/WWLP) – On Wednesday afternoon, representatives of the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) will visit several maple producers throughout the state and continue to push residents to buy maple products that are produced locally.

MDAR Commissioner John Lebeaux is scheduled to visit Maple Corner Farm at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. LeBeaux will also be visiting other farms throughout Western and Central Massachusetts along with MDAR Assistant Commissioner Jason Wentworth.

Earlier in March, Gov. Charlie Baker declared March as “Maple Month”. With around 300 syrup producers in Massachusetts, more than 77,000 gallons of maple syrup was produced last year in the state. The sales led to more than $6 million towards the state’s economy.

22News reporter Mike Masciadrelli visited Williams Farm Sugarhouse in Deerfield today to see how Tuesday’s nor’easter may have affected the maple syrup production. Watch 22News starting at 5PM to find out if they are having any issues.