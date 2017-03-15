St. Patrick’s Parade weekend: Calendar of events

Road Race, receptions, Bishop's Mass among scheduled events

By Published:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 65th annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade is this weekend, but that is not the only festive Irish-themed event going on in Holyoke. A whole series of pre-parade events, including the Road Race on Saturday are all scheduled. 22News is working for you with what is happening, and when.

Friday, March 17

  • 9:45 A.M. – Grand Colleen and court paint the first shamrock – near City Hall at High and Dwight Streets
  • 12:00 P.M. – Past Presidents’ Luncheon, Slainte Restaurant, 80 Jarvis Ave.

Saturday, March 18

  • 11:00 A.M. – Kids’ Fun Run, starts at Hampden and Walnut Streets
  • 12:00 P.M. – Mummers parade and concert – Maple and Hampden Streets
  • 1:00 P.M. – 43rd St. Patrick’s 10K Road Race – Maple Street
  • 4:00 P.M. – Laying of wreath at JFK Memorial – Appleton and Sycamore Streets
  • 5:00 P.M. – Bishop’s Mass – St. Jerome’s Church – 169 Hampden St.
  • 6:00 P.M. – JFK Award Reception – Log Cabin – 500 Easthampton Rd.

Sunday, March 19

  • 8:30 A.M. – Ambassador’s Breakfast – Holyoke Senior Center, 291 Pine St.
  • 11:30 A.M. – Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade, Runs from K-Mart Plaza on Northampton Street to High Street in downtown Holyoke

 

