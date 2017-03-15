Springfield DPW crews working 24/7 to cleanup snow

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The cleanup continues after a major snow storm dumped 18 inches of snow on the City of Springfield.

Springfield’s Department of Public Works Director Chris Cignoli told 22News the storm cost the City $375,000 to cleanup.

Hired contractors worked nearly 30 hours and Springfield DPW contractors have been working 24/7 to remove the snow, clear the roads and make them passable.

Cignoli said crews will be salting and sanding roads until Friday.

