Snow days running out for local school districts

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday’s storm forced schools to close across the state that day, but it also impacted schools Wednesday in Hampshire County.

In Northampton, public schools started the day two hours later, to give families and employees time to shovel-out their homes and get to class safely.

It was the same story in neighboring Hadley. Classes at the high school started at 9:30 rather than 7:30, and the elementary school started at 10:30 instead of 8:30.

Employees at the superintendent’s office told 22News that they have pushed back the last day of school to June 22 because of Tuesday’s snow day.

Tim Reynolds, a parent from Leeds, told 22News that he is mindful how snow days adjust the calendar year and could impact summer plans.

“The only thing that would be a problem with the snow days is if some summer camp we’re signing up for started when they were still in school. But in that case, we might just skip the camp,” Reynolds said.

Hadley Public Schools have used all five of their allocated snow days. State law says that K-12 students need to have classes for 180 days. If the last day of school would be later than June 30, however, the school needs to contact the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for approval.