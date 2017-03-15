Shortage of judges in western Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – Former Springfield Mayor and now Governor’s Councilor Mary Hurley told 22News that when someone goes to court, they’re owed the right to a fair and speedy trial.

However, in order for that to happen, there has to be enough judges on the bench to hear these cases.

There are several judicial vacancies in western Massachusetts, especially in the District Courts. It’s causing a backlog in the judicial system, preventing many cases from moving forward.

Governor’s Councilor Mary Hurley, who’s in charge of vetting the governor’s judicial nominees, told 22News the region not only needs additional judges in every court, but also replacement judges when new vacancies open up. “These are existing jobs that have been vacant for quite some time. Their case gets continued and continued, and in my mind, justice delayed is justice denied.”

Councilor Hurley said she’s optimistic all empty judges seats will be filled within the next six months.