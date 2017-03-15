Senator Markey faults Trump for targeting fuel efficiency rules

BOSTON (AP) — Senator Edward Markey isn’t happy with President Donald Trump’s decision to re-examine fuel efficiency requirements for cars and trucks.

Trump said the Obama-era environmental regulations are stifling economic growth.

Markey said Wednesday that withdrawing the standards will force families to pay more at the pump.

He said rolling back the regulations would also cause uncertainty for the auto industry and threaten economic and employment gains automakers have made in recent years.

The Massachusetts Democrat is a member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.

Attorney General Maura Healey also said she’ll “vigorously oppose attempts” to weaken the fuel efficiency standards.

Under former President Obama, the Environmental Protection Agency promulgated a rule requiring a fleet-wide average of 36 mpg in real-world driving by 2025.

Trump wants the EPA to determine by April 2018 if the standards are appropriate.

Below is Senator Markey’s statement on President Trump’s fuel efficiency decision: